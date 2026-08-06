Bhabanipatana: A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader was allegedly stabbed to death by unidentified assailants Wednesday evening in Kalahandi district, police said.

The deceased was identified as Fakir Rana, husband of Snigdha Rana, the sarpanch of Damakarlakhunta village under M. Rampur police station limits.

According to preliminary information, Rana was returning home when he was attacked near the panchayat office by unknown assailants, who allegedly stabbed him with a knife.

Family members and local residents rushed him to the M. Rampur Community Health Centre, where doctors declared him dead.