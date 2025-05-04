Champua: A 15-year-old girl, who had recently appeared for the High School Certificate (HSC) exams, reportedly committed suicide over poor results in Shankarpur village under Champua police limits in Keonjhar district. The deceased student has been identified as Truptimayee Mahanta, daughter of Kamal Mahanta and a student of Naradpur High School.

She had appeared for this year’s Class X board examination and secured 253 marks out of a total of 600. According to family members, she was distressed after learning that she had scored fewer marks than her peers. Though she had passed the exam, the marks were below her expectations.

The results were published Friday, and Truptimayee came to know about her scores through a phone conversation with fellow students in her tuition class. Learning that her marks were significantly lower than those of her classmates, she reportedly went into severe mental stress.

Truptimayee had dinner Friday night and slept as usual with her younger sister. However, the next morning, her grandfather found her hanging inside the room. She had reportedly used a scarf to hang herself from a wooden beam of the thatched house.

Her father, who has been bedridden for years due to illness, was unable to report the incident. Instead, her uncle, Sudarshan Mahanta, reported the incident at the Champua police station. Champua police recovered the body and sent it for a post-mortem.

Following the procedure, the body was handed over to the family. An unnatural death case (16/2025) has been registered, and an investigation is underway.

Champua police station Officer-in-Charge Debaki Nayak confirmed the development and said preliminary findings suggest that the girl took the extreme step due to mental stress stemming from poor scores. The incident has cast a pall of gloom over the village.

PNN