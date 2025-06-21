Keonjhar: A Class V student of Deobandh Primary School under Ghatagaon block in Keonjhar district sustained a bleeding head injury Friday after plaster fell from the school roof on the first day of reopening after summer vacation. The injured student, identified as Divyanshu Mohanty, 10, of Sanajiuli village, was reportedly sent home without medical treatment, sparking outrage among locals, who staged a protest demanding action against the school authorities.

District Education Officer Purna Chandra Bariha said an investigation has been ordered, and action will be taken after inquiry. Block Development Officer Khageswar Baral and Assistant Block Education Officer Sanjay Kumar Palei visited the school and spoke to parents and students. Block Education Officer Harekrushna Nayak said the school, which has 40 enrolled students and two teachers, is running in an old building. A proposal for reconstruction has been sent to the Public Works department.