Bhubaneswar: Several students of KIIT University in Bhubaneswar Tuesday evening took out a candlelight march seeking justice for Nepali student Prakriti Lamsal, who died allegedly by suicide recently due to “harassment” meted out to her by a student from Uttar Pradesh.

A protesting student at KIIT said, “We only want a student body that is independent of the college itself and will protect us…The faculty members of KIIT should be transparent enough to tell us as to why such incidents are happening. Since an international student was treated like this, time will come when we too will be treated like this.”

Some students also vandalised the selfie point at the institute’s main entrance.

Bajrang Dal and CPI-M supporters also staged protests in the city seeking justice for the girl.

The All India Democratic Students Organisation (AIDSO) Cuttack district committee also staged a protest near College Chhak in Cuttack.

Amarendra Nayak of AIDSO said, “Atithi Devo Bhava tradition of India has been damaged due to this incident.” Similarly Students Federation of India (SFI), Odisha coordinator Subhranshu Sekhar said that they will take to the streets if action is not taken against the officials who ‘assaulted’ the students.

PNN & Agencies