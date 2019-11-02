Balasore: Angry students of Hasinapur Balika Sevashram under Gopinathpur panchayat of Balasore district Saturday locked down the school over an alleged affair between the hostel superintendent and the principal of the school.

The students and their parents allegedly dragged out of the superintendent and the principal from the school and beat them up. On being informed, District Child Protection Unit’s officer reached the spot and rescued the duo. They were later handed over to the Police.

The students alleged that apart from the affair, the superintendent and principal forced them to do their personal work. This led to absolute mismanagement of the school and the hostel. Besides, some girls alleged that this affected their studies and the overall atmosphere of the school.

As many as 160 students of the school have been protesting outside the school since Saturday morning and the situation remains tense. No administrative action had been taken at the time of filing this report.

PNN