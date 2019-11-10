BHUBANESWAR: A riveting day of puzzles and riddles came to an end at Xavier Institute of Management Bhubaneswar (XIMB) as the college concluded its annual quiz competition ‘Inquizzitive’ on its premises here Sunday.

Organised under the umbrella of Xquizzite, the event saw participation of about 29 teams competing to become the champions. The competition that was an open-for-all category fixture saw about 100 students from different age groups.

“XIMB conducts this competition yearly and it has gradually grown larger with its yearly success. The objective of organising such competition is to promote the art of quizzing which seems to have lost in the state. To make the event scale greater heights we have kept the completion open for all and we expect more students in the coming year,” said Sanket Tripathy, programme coordinator.

While the quiz was kept open-for-all, its range of questions followed along the same lines. With subjects ranging from international politics, geography, history, to science, literature and arts, the competitors were left scratching their heads as the quizzers threw some tough questions.

The prelims which had 25 questions, saw intense battle between schools and colleges like Mount Caramel Convent School, Rourkela, College of Engineering Technology (CET), Bhubanneswar, DAV Pokhariput and NIT, Rourkela.

While Rs 9,000 was the winning amount for winners, Rs. 5,000 was awarded to the runner up. A special category ‘Best School Team’ was given to Ankit Patro, Shreyansh Dwivedy and Swadhin Rout of KIIT International School.

Following the prelims, eight teams comprising of players from different colleges battled it out in the final round. Answering questions from different subjects, Sampad Pattnaik of Cochlear, Siddhant Kamal Nayak of XIMB and Omkar Amrutanshu emerged as the winners. Meanwhile, Saransh Mohapatra of Infosys, Prateek Mishra of CET and Ritwick Tripathy won the runners-up spot.