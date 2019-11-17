BHUBANESWAR: Loyola School, Bhubaneswar, concluded its celebration of Children’s Day Week with a grand fete on its premises Sunday.

The weekly observance, which began with an eye-catching performance by teachers of the institute on Children’s Day, ended with hoopla around the annual fete.

Fr. Victor Misquith, Principal, together with Fr. Gilbert Menezes, Rector, inaugurated the event. The fete had 15 food stalls and 47 games stalls. It witnessed an impressive footfall of around 7000 visitors.

The atmosphere in the school premises was electrified as young students, all dressed for the cause, added to the mirth and merriment.

Multiple music bands comprising students delivered memorable moments at the gala. Bumper prizes were won by Komal Tripathy (first), Ayushman Mohapatra (Second) and Sibesh Sahoo (Third).

A student Naynika said, “I am enjoying this event to the fullest. It is one of the most happening times in our school. Our teachers have left no stones unturned in making us feel special.”

Notably, students of the school enthralled one and all with a performance at Anjali International Children’s Festival Saturday.