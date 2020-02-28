Rourkela: Bondhamunda police here nabbed the principal of a private school on charge of sexually assaulting a young woman several times on the pretext of waiving off her brother’s school fees, Tuesday. The accused principal was identified as Bibhuti Gupta, 44. Bondhamunda police registered a case and sent the woman for medical examination.

Police detained Gupta Tuesday following a complaint by the victim, the elder sister of a student of a private school in Bondhamunda owned by the accused. Gupta is also the principal of the same school.

As per the complaint, the woman had requested Gupta to give her some time to pay her brother’s pending school fees. Later, Gupta outraged her modesty inside the school premises assuring her to waive off the school fees and get her a job. The woman sought intervention of the police after the accused started threatening her of dire consequences.

Sources said the accused also owns another school located in Bisra area and is an active member of a political party. The incident triggered tension in the area as a delegation of BJP Mahila Morcha met SP K Siba Subramani Wednesday and submitted a memorandum demanding stringent action against the accused.

BJP woman leader Latika Patnaik alleged that attempts were made to shield the accused as he is a strong supporter of the ruling party. Gupta should be given stringent punishment for meting out such treatment to a gullible woman despite being a teacher, BJP leaders Smita Padhi, Pramila Das, Asha Naidu, Sanjukta Mishra, Durga Maiti, Jayanti Rout, Asha Ray demanded.

