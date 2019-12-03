Gop: Their names were in the attendance register of a private educational institute in Konark, but they were taking classes at an unlicensed institute in Gop in Puri district.

Such an incident came to the fore when parents of four students reading in Class VIII and Class IX got their children’s names struck off from the institute and got them admitted to a government school here.

Sources said, more than 27 students from Gop area were studying in a private institution in Konark area. Their names were in the attendance register.

Due to some unknown reasons, four of these students were made to take classes at an unlicensed institute in Gop area. These students were also staying illegally at the hostel there.

On being informed, some media persons visited the schools and the truth came to the fore.

After knowing the incident, parents of these four students took their children out of the private school and got them enrolled at a government school. When asked, they said they had done this for the sake of their children’s future.

When contacted, Gop block education officer (BEO) Basant Kumar Mishra said he has already intimated the incident to the district education officer. Action against the private institute would soon be taken.

