Chhatrapur: Students of New Age Euro School and other local educational institutions, the general public and tourists Monday explored INS Kuthar which has been docked at Gopalpur Port in Ganjam district with an aim to promote awareness among the local populace on coastal security and maritime operations. Naval officers gleefully demonstrated the exemplary capabilities of the warship during battles. Students were enthralled to learn about the defence prowess of Indian Navy so closely, in a rather rare opportunity. INS Kuthar is a Khukri-class guided missile corvette, currently in service with the Indian Navy. It was designed by Indian naval architects and built at the Mazagon Dock in Mumbai. INS Kuthar was part of Western Naval Command till 1998. Later, it moved to be part of Eastern Naval Command. The naval vessel was open to public, students and tourists Sunday and Monday from 9am to 4.30pm at Gopalpur Port. The two-day visit of INS Kuthar was organised after completion of the fourth edition of the pan-India coastal defence exercise ‘Sea Vigil-24’ November 20 and 21.