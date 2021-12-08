Rayagada: Frustrated over multiple problems, hundreds of students of the Ekalavya Residential School at Siriguda run by the SC and ST Welfare and Development department came out of the school and walked about 5km to convey their grievances to the Collector, Tuesday.

The tribal students alleged that they were being served substandard food at the hostel while toilets are in unhygienic condition.

Fresh uniforms are not given them. They also complained of teacher shortage, which is hampering their studies.

The principal also misbehaves with them if the shortcomings of the school are brought to his notice, they alleged. The students sat on a dharna in front of the Collector’s office seeking redessal of their grievances.

Later, the students talked to officials of the district administration about their problems. Collector Saroj Mishra said that immediate steps would be taken to sort out the issues of the students.

PNN