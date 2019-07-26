Martin James Guptill holds the record of being the first cricketer from New Zealand and the fifth overall to have scored a double century in aOne Day Internationalmatch. Guptill was born inAucklandin 1986.

He attended Kelston Primary andKelston Boys’ High Schoolbefore transferring toAvondale Collegewhere he played cricket and was perfect. His wife is journalist and reporter Laura McGoldrick.

Guptill has only two toes in his left foot. At the age of 13 he was involved in a forklift accident and lost three toes. He is nicknamed “Two Toes” within the New Zealand cricket squad. While we are aware of Guptill, let us have a look into some of the most stunning pictures of his reporter wife Laura.

PNN