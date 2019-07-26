Martin James Guptill holds the record of being the first cricketer from New Zealand and the fifth overall to have scored a double century in aOne Day Internationalmatch. Guptill was born inAucklandin 1986.
He attended Kelston Primary andKelston Boys’ High Schoolbefore transferring toAvondale Collegewhere he played cricket and was perfect. His wife is journalist and reporter Laura McGoldrick.
Guptill has only two toes in his left foot. At the age of 13 he was involved in a forklift accident and lost three toes. He is nicknamed “Two Toes” within the New Zealand cricket squad. While we are aware of Guptill, let us have a look into some of the most stunning pictures of his reporter wife Laura.
We deserved that ticket to the big dance, and boy – did we dance. My Gup, to watch you and this team conduct yourselves the way you did throughout the campaign was a real privilege. Thank you for showing our girl how to keep getting up and to keep working hard. We are so proud of you and the @blackcapsnz. We’ve laughed, we’ve cried and we have created some incredible memories that I will treasure for the rest of my life. Thank you @martyguptill31 , you are and always will be my champion. What a ride! 🖤💔
