Mumbai: Australian cricket player Glenn Maxwell has got his fans excited as rumours of marriage with longtime Indian girlfriend Vini Raman are doing the rounds on the internet. The star cricketer is totally smitten by the gorgeous beauty.

Maxwell is known for his stint with the Kings XI Punjab and the Delhi Daredevils in the Indian Premier League. The 30-year-old Aussie batsman has been regularly posting pictures with his Melbourne-based Indian girlfriend on social media.

While fans eagerly wait for the official wedding news, let’s take a look at Glenn Maxwell and Vini Raman’s love-struck pictures.

Glenn, who is completely smitten by girlfriend Vini Raman, shared a picture of the two of them at an award ceremony and wrote, “Personally I thought @vini.raman was best on the ground last night, she looked absolutely stunning! 😍”.

While there isn’t any official news of the couple tying the knot but Glenn Maxwell’s fans have been consistently asking the cricketer about his marriage plans. One of his fans commented saying, “It means if you both will get married, we will have another national JIJAJI after Shoaib Malik.”

Another Australian player, who married an Indian, is former cricketer Shaun Tait. Tait, who met Indian entrepreneur Masoom Singha at an IPL party, tied the knot with her in 2014.