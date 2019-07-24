Pakistani cricketer Afridi was born in 1975 in Khyber Agency, Pakistan. Afridi is married to his maternal cousin Nadia Afridi and has four daughters: Aqsa, Ansha, Ajwa and Asmara.

Afridi was drafted to the Pakistan senior national team after fine performances at the under-19 championship circuit starting the 1994–95 season. Playing for the Karachi Whites, he helped his team win the title the following season picking 42 wickets in five matches at an impressive average of 9.59.

Later that season, Afridi had played against the visiting England A and West Indies Youth teams and a few first-class games for Karachi Whites in the senior National Championship.

Have a look at some stunning pictures: