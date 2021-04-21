Sambalpur: A contractual employee of Sambalpur University here immolated himself over job regularisation and alleged misbehavior of the Vice-Chancellor at the university gate, Tuesday.

The employee, identified as Dinabandhu Mishra, 50, was working as a casual computer assistant. He set himself on fire after pouring diesel on his body when the academic council meeting was underway.

Mishra sustained 90 per cent burns and was first rushed to VSS Institute of Medical Sciences and Research in Burla and later shifted to Cuttack. He, however, succumbed to his burns at Jarpada in Angul district on way to Cuttack, Burla IIC BB Bhoi said.

Mishra is reported to have taken the extreme step after relentlessly struggling for regularisation of his job for the last 27 years. His son Abhishek Mishra alleged that his father was pushed to severe mental stress as the authorities did not regularise his service.

He had lodged a complaint with the Chief Minister, Governor, Collector, RDC and even before the 5T authorities. All the previous Vice-Chancellors of the university had ignored his complaints despite having all the merit for regularisation.

Moreover, the newly appointed VC abused him using slangs after calling him to his chamber Tuesday, Abhisek alleged. Mishra’s lawyer, Manoj Mohanty, said that despite a High Court order, the university authorities had not regularises his job within two months.

SU Employees’ Union president Satyanarayan Kar alleged services of many employees are not being regularised. VC Sanjiv Mittal denied receiving any plea from Mishra for his job regularisation.

He was discussing with Mishra about the theft of scrap items from the university premises for which he had lodged a complaint with the Registrar. He said that a complaint will be lodged with police on behalf of the university following which Mishra attempted self-immolation.

PNN