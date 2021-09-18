Baliguda: A sub-inspector from Baliguda police station in Kandhamal district earned accolades from various quarters for shouldering a decomposed body going beyond his call of duty.

According to a source, Rabindra Mundari — the police sub-inspector — had gone to a spot under Baliguda police limits to inspect a murder case Friday. The spot was in a forested area where the deceased was buried after the crime. After preliminary investigation, the body had to be exhumed.

Since the location was inaccessible by road, a hearse was kept on standby about 2 kilometres away from the crime spot to carry the body to the hospital for postmortem.

The police needed four people to come forward to shoulder the body up to the hearse. However, none including the deceased’s family members, turned up as the body was emitting a foul smell. After much persuasion, three people agreed. Still one man was shy of a quartet that was needed to carry the corpse.

Seeing none stepping forward, Rabindra, without giving a second thought, pitched in and carried the cot on which the body was laid out up to the hearse.

Rabindra’s humanitarian act has since been earning him accolades. Friends, family members and local residents are calling him on his phone to thank him for going out of his way and carrying the body for two kilometres. Sub-divisional police officer Manoj Pujahari and inspector-in-charge of Baliguda police station too heaped praise on him.

PNN