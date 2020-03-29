Sonepur: Subarnapur district is gearing up to set up 161 temporary coronavirus quarantine centres across several panchayats under six of its blocks to treat COVID-19 patients.

These dedicated centres will have 11,954 beds in their isolation ward.

As many as 135 centres have been completed by Saturday while the rest will be completed by April 3, a source in the district administration said.

According to sources, 2400 beds have been set up across 20 centres in Sonepur block, another 1010 beds in 17 centres of Binika block, 1500 beds in 17 centres of Birmaharajpur, 2600 beds in 26 centres of Dunguripalli, 2100 beds in 47 centres of Tarbha and 1,700 beds in23 centres of Ulunda block.

Similarly, the administration has planned to set up 407 beds across five centres in Sonepur town, 80 beds in two centres in Tarbha town and 157 beds at four centres in Binika town. Nodal officers have been appointed for all centres and blocks.

It is worth mentioning that, thousands of workers who had gone to other states to work as migrant labourers have now returned back home. Many of them are suspected to be coronavirus patients and will need to treated in these isolation wards, should there be a need.

