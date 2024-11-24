Rourkela: The Odisha government distributed financial assistance of Rs5,000 each to more than 20 lakh women in the third phase disbursement of Subhadra Yojana’s first instalment.

The funds, totalling over Rs1,000 crore, were released Sunday during a special event in Sundargarh.

The BJP-led state government has now reached 80 lakh beneficiaries through Subhadra Yojana, a flagship scheme aimed at empowering women.

The initiative is aimed at fulfilling a key promise from the BJP’s election manifesto in Odisha, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurating the scheme on his birthday, September 17, 2024. Over 25 lakh women had received Rs 5,000 in their bank accounts as part of the maiden instalment.

The second phase of the first instalment was released October 9 in Baripada.

Under the scheme, eligible women receive Rs10,000 annually in two instalments — Rs5,000 each on Raksha Bandhan and International Women’s Day (March 8).

The state government has made an outlay of Rs 55, 825 crore for the flagship scheme.

PNN