Bhubaneswar: Odisha government will release the third instalment of Rs 5,000 financial assistance under the Subhadra Yojana to over 1 crore women beneficiaries August 9 in Koraput district, Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida said in Bhubaneswar Wednesday.

Subhadra Yojana, an ambitious women welfare scheme of the BJP government, was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday September 17, 2024.

The scheme is designed to provide eligible women aged between 21 and 60 years with Rs 50,000 over five years, from 2024-25 to 2028-29.

Each beneficiary will receive Rs 10,000 annually in two instalments of Rs 5,000 each — one on Rakhi Purnima and the other on International Women’s Day (March 8).

This year, the Rakhi Purnima will be celebrated August 9.

Speaking to reporters, Parida said the women, who turned 21 years old recently, will be allowed to apply for the scheme after August 9.

Nearly two lakh beneficiaries, who had received the first instalment, were later found ineligible due to having purchased five acres of land, vehicle or filed IT returns, Parida said.

“Our officials will conduct field-level inspection of these rejected beneficiaries. Those found eligible will receive the instalments in one go,” she added.

Parida said women filing zero income tax returns and those with an annual income of less than Rs 2.5 lakh will be eligible to avail the benefits under the scheme.

The Deputy Chief Minister further informed that 93,000 women, who reached the age of 60 years, have been excluded from the beneficiary list.

The list of excluded women has been sent to the department concerned for their inclusion in the social security scheme (old age pension), Parida said.

