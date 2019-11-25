Rasulpur: Amid the agrarian crisis across the country plaguing the economy, potato cultivation under this block in Jajpur district is expected to get a boost after the state government supplied it with over 30 quintal of potato seeds at subsidised rates, a report said.

The state government has supplied these potato seeds which are high yielding in nature and are expected to bring a turnaround in fortunes of the farmers, sources from the horticulture department said. The move is expected to help overcome potato shortage in the state.

These seeds were supplied by the Odisha State Seeds Corporation as per the indent given by the block horticulture department and is expected to benefit the farmers, panchayat officials said.

Sources said the Rasulpur block is known as the hub of vegetable farming. Various types of vegetables cultivated here are transported for sale in and outside the state.

Many farmers here cultivate potatoes on shallow and sand mixed land and the second fortnight of November is the right time for potato cultivation. The state seeds corporation keeping in mind the needs of the local farmers has collected the ‘K Jyoti’ variety of potato seeds of Punjab priced at Rs 2,500 per quintal which is expected to be ready for harvest within 90-100 days of planting the seeds. The farmers will get the seeds at subsidised rate of Rs 1,000 per quintal.

A quintal of potato seeds is expected to produce 15 quintals of potato. Block horticulture officer Prabhas Ranjan Mallick has urged the farmers to contact him on his mobile phone –9438617603 – and buy the seeds by submitting the copies of their land documents, bank passbook and Aadhaar cards. The farmers will receive Rs 600 rebate on the spot and rest Rs 400 will be credited to their bank accounts.

This apart, the farmers can also purchase potato seeds by paying Rs 1,500 per quintal without any rebate. Sources said that potato seeds are also available in the open market which costs Rs 100-200 less for the farmers.