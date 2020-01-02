Mumbai: The film industry has not only given money to celebrities, but also immense name and fame and not to mention, a huge fan following. However, not every actor has a successful filmy career.

Showbiz can be too risky sometimes. So, there are some intelligent actors who have a side business aside from films.

Here are a few Hindi films stars who have a successful side business:

Shah Rukh Khan: Hindi film Badshah Shah Rukh Khan has great business skills. He is the co-owner of Indian Premier League cricket team Kolkata Knight Riders. He is also the co-chairman of motion pictures production company Red chillies entertainment. Red Chillies entertainment produces films and offers VFX and animation services to other production houses and filmmakers.

Shilpa Shetty: Shilpa Shetty also involves herself in many business ventures which are bankrolled by her husband Raj Kundra. Shilpa is the owner of Royalty club in Mumbai which is designed in a mix of European renaissance and India royalty. She is co-owner of an Indian chain of spas and salon called Iosis in Mumbai. Shilpa and her husband Raj Kundra also own Indian Premier League team Rajasthan Royals.

Sushmita Sen: Miss Universe Sushmita Sen has proved herself as an independent woman in many aspects. Along with being a single mother of two daughters, she is also a businesswoman too. Sushmita is the owner of a restaurant in Mumbai ‘Bangali Mashi’s Kitchen’ which serves a variety of Bengali food in the modest price. Sushmita also has a jewellery retail store in Dubai which is managed by her mother. She also owns a production company called ‘Tantra Entertainment’. Susmita is also planning to open a chain of hotels and spas under her company Sensazione.

Suniel Shetty: Sunil Shetty is the owner of restaurants ‘Mischief Dining Bar’ and ‘Club H2O’ which has several branches in Mumbai. He has restaurant and hotels in different cities of the country. Suniel Shetty also started his own production company named Popcorn Entertainment which produced films like Khel (2003), Rakht (2004), Bhagam Bhag (2006), Mission Istanbul (2008), EMI (2008) and Loot (2011).

Twinkle Khanna: Twinkle Khanna runs a candle business with her mother Dimple Kapadia which operates in India as well as abroad. Twinkle is also the owner of an interior designing firm The White Window in Mumbai. She is also a well-known writer and her columns appear in reputed newspapers like DNA and The Times of India. Twinkle Khanna is also an author and her first novel Mrs. Funnybones’ came out in August 2015. She became the highest-selling female writer of 2015 with more than 1 Lac copies of the novel were sold out worldwide. Twinkle Khanna is also a film producer and produces many films under the banner of Grazing Goat Pictures. She has recently set up her own film production.

PNN