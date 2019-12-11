It is terrible to have gas problem. Many times, the gas produced in the stomach takes a terrible form and invites chest pain, slowly enters into head and results in vomiting.

Follow these simple home remedies to eliminate it:

Here are the remedies

If you are struggling with gas problem, then you should drink lemon juice mixed with one teaspoon of baking soda in empty stomach daily. By drinking it, you will get rid of gas problem in an instant.

Hing is used in treating many stomach disorders, and it has anti-inflammatory properties. Further, anti-flatulent properties of hing ensure that problems like gas, acidity, stomach burns are kept in check and stomach health is restored. The chances of occurrence irritable bowel syndrome and food poisoning are zero when Hing is added to the daily diet. Dissolving small pieces of Hing in warm water and drinking it daily after meals brings enormous benefits to stomach.

Black pepper also removes the problem of gas. It not only gives relief in the gas problem, but it also keeps the digestion right. If there is gas in the stomach, you can drink black pepper mixed with milk.

Coconut water is also beneficial in gas problems. This improves digestive system and eliminates stomach problems.