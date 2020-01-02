Bhadrak: The body of a man was found hanging from a guest house near Aradi Chakk in Bhadrak district Thursday.

The youth has been identified as Devi Prasad Champatirai, a resident of Khorda district and serving as the Supervisor of Suguna foods company.

According to police officials, Devi Prasad was with his colleagues and staffers of the company for a New Year feast, but left for his home without participating in the feast late Wednesday night.

His dead body was found hanging under mysterious circumstances in a guest house Thursday morning.

On being informed, police reached the spot and recovered the body for post mortem. While the circumstances that led to the supervisor’s death remains unknown, the exact reason for his demise will be ascertained after the autopsy, sources said.

PNN