Rayagada: Police have arrested a 30-year-old man in connection with the murder of a woman whose body was found inside a suitcase near Khaliguda village in Rayagada district last month. The accused, identified as Boli Setti Suresh Kumar, an autorickshaw driver from Ganganagar in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, was arrested Wednesday and produced before a court Thursday, Rayagada Superintendent of Police Raj Prasad said at a press conference Friday. According to the police, the victim, identified as Sandhya from Vijayawada, was in a relationship with Kumar.

Investigators alleged that he assaulted her to death after she insisted on marriage. Police said Kumar later packed the body in a suitcase, transported it by train from Andhra Pradesh to Rayagada and abandoned it near Khaliguda after hiring an autorickshaw from Rayagada railway station. The accused is alleged to have confessed to the crime during interrogation, police said.

The case came to light June 17 after staff at a Hyundai showroom near Khaliguda reported a foul smell emanating from an unattended suitcase. Chandili police recovered the woman’s body with the assistance of forensic experts and registered a murder case. Police said the investigation relied on CCTV footage and statements from autorickshaw drivers. Working with Andhra Pradesh Police, investigators identified and tracked down the suspect, leading to his arrest about 45 days after the body was discovered. The investigation is continuing.