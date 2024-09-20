Mumbai: Alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, currently lodged in a Delhi jail, has unveiled a striking artwork featuring actress Jacqueliene Fernandez. The piece is prominently displayed on the upper deck of a lavish yacht that he gifted to her for 39th birthday.

The yacht has been named ‘Lady Jacqueline’.

In a recent letter addressed to the actress, Sukesh wrote: “My Love, My Jacqueline, Baby my Baby, saw your new pictures, God how can someone be so pretty, Baby you are just too extremely pretty. On this note, I have two things to dedicate to you my love, today.”

He dedicated the song ‘Sajni’ from the recently released movie ‘Laapataa Ladies’.

“Baby, first I wanna dedicate an apt song, which is my current mood, and right now feelings for you, and the song is “SAJNI” from Lapata Ladies. Baby every line in that track is for you. I really don’t know how my day and night is passing without you around me or me talking to you,” wrote Sukesh.

He further said: “My Second Dedication is unveiling a stunning Art Work of your Portrait installed in the upper Deck of your Birthday Gift. Lady Jacqueline, which is enroute to Mumbai, as of now. Bomma my Baby, you know whats special about this Art Work, it’s a Work which is straight out of my dreams, which is brought to reality, and now installed in your Baby Lady Jacqueline, for you my Sajni, I hope you will like it.”

“Baby Sometimes we all face the Highs and Lows, it’s just a part of our lives, we even feel we don’t need anyone. Loving ourself is enough, or our close ones, But, Baby we give our heart only to the ‘One’. No matter what hits us our Heart beats only for that one person, and for me that’s you and just you, come what may, and the same is with you and I know it, and you have loved me as crazy as it can get and no matter what just remember the promise we made to each other, I would never give up on you My Baby, Rest you know me better my Doll,” he said.

He added: “Baby you know, what’s the amazing thing our love story is today’s Romeo Juliet, and the whole world is witness to it, because our love story is set a Benchmark Example to how love has no barriers. Baby Girl, a thousand would say a thousand things, look and hear what really exists deep in our Heart, and all that it would say is ‘JFS’ forever.”

“Baby my love, just two more to go, Can’t wait my Love, I Love you my Jackie, every second only thinking about you my Baby Boo. Love you like crazy my Sajni, my Botta Bomma. You are amazing my love. Missing You, Love Mr S,” concluded Sukesh.

Sukesh was arrested May 29, 2015, for offences under Sections 420 (cheating) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and some sections of the Prize Chits and Money Circulation Schemes (Banning) Act and the Maharashtra Protection of Interest of Depositors (in Financial Establishments) Act.

He allegedly used illegal money to buy gifts for Jacqueline, as per the ED charge sheet filed in 2022.

Jacqueliene was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning in a money laundering case involving Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

Earlier, to mark Jacqueliene’s birthday, the conman has pledged a donation of Rs 15 crore and 300 homes for the families of the victims of the Wayanad landslide disaster.

He has also announced 100 iPhone 15 Pro for making the song ‘Yimmy Yimmy’ featuring Jacqueline, a super hit.

