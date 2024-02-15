Bhubaneswar: The Institute of Medical Sciences and SUM Hospital, faculty of medicine of Siksha ‘O’ Anusandhan (SOA) here unveiled its new campus at Sitalapalli in Ganjam district, Wednesday. SOA has taken this major initiative keeping in view the growing demand for quality healthcare facilities in south Odisha. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurated the facility.

SOA had launched the second campus of IMS and SUM Hospital at Phulnakhara on NH16 between Bhubaneswar and Cuttack January 21 which was also inaugurated by the chief minister. The Sitalapalli campus of SUM Hospital will initially have 200 beds which will be expanded to 500 beds. It will also extend 24×7 emergency services to patients. IMS and SUM Hospital in Bhubaneswar, which is ranked 16th in the country among medical colleges by the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) in 2023.