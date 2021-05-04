Bhubaneswar: With the Covid-19 situation growing grim in Odisha every day, the Higher Education Department announced Tuesday summer vacations for all higher education institutions.

The notice has been sent by Saswat Mishra, Principal Secretary, Higher Education Department to all vice-chancellors of all state public universities, principal of all government colleges and of all non-Government Degree Colleges. The notice states that all institutions under the department will observe summer holidays from May 5 to May 31. It should also be stated here that these institutions would have anyways remained closed from May 5 to May 19 due to the imposition of lockdown in the state.

Standard vacation arrangements should be put in place for the functioning of the higher education institutions during the holidays, including the Covid-19 related lockdown/shutdown, the letter said.

Mishra also clarified that even online classes/examinations will not be conducted during the vacation period. However, pre-scheduled viva-voce/interview of PhD and other research scholars, falling within the same period, should be held on the scheduled dates.

PNN