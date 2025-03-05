Europe has made it clear that it will not accept a so-called peace deal for Ukraine clinched by the US (and as proposed by Russia) in so many words by President Donald Trump. The mood of the European leaders was summed up in the words of British Prime Minister Keir Starmer who told a London summit on 2 March that Europe has got its “once-in-a-generation moment” for its security. The announcement came only three days after Trump and Vice President JD Vance had given a complete dressing down to Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for virtually challenging the ceasefire plan that Trump drew up after talking to the “aggressor” Russian President Vladimir Putin. Starmer explained at the summit that the meeting had three goals – Ukraine’s short-term needs, securing a lasting deal to end the conflict and planning for strong security guarantees. Trump had shot down Zelenskyy’s fervent plea during their televised interactions for the US providing security guarantees to his country before a ceasefire deal with Putin. The US President insisted that the business deal between the US and Ukraine for extracting precious minerals for the US from Ukraine was itself the security guarantee, while Zelenskyy explained Putin had violated ceasefire agreements “25 times since 2014 and nobody did anything” to stop him. He made it clear to Trump that a ceasefire without security guarantees from the US would be meaningless, going by past experiences.

As Zelenskyy left Washington crest-fallen, he needed European countries to rally behind his country and defend it against the Russian might. The UK, France, Italy and some other countries of Europe did not waste time and assured Ukraine of their support not simply in words, but also in concrete terms through signing multi-million pounds worth deals to supply arms and materials from the UK to Ukraine. In his opening remarks at the summit, Starmer told Zelenskyy: “I hope you know that we are all with you and the people of Ukraine for as long as it takes, everyone around this table.” This was music to Ukraine’s ears and alarm for Russia which had hailed Trump and Vance for berating Zelenskyy.

French President Emmanuel Macron, Canada’s outgoing leader Justin Trudeau and the heads of several European countries, the European Union and NATO were all present at the summit. The way these leaders closed ranks in defence of Ukraine brought a smile to the face of Zelenskyy. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni told Starmer it was of utmost importance that “we avoid the risk that the West divides” over the war in Ukraine. The two leaders may prove vital in formulating a peace process acceptable to both Trump and Europe since both have developed some kind of relationship with Trump.

Macron in his speech said no one should have any confusion about who the aggressor is. This is in sharp contrast to Trump’s conciliatory approach to Putin. Macron told the summit in no uncertain terms: “There is an aggressor: Russia.”

The British PM took it further when he said this is “not a moment for more talk, it’s time to act.” Accordingly, leaders on the continent went ahead with their plan to forge a path towards a ceasefire in Ukraine. He also told the media he was working with France and a small number of other nations to craft a plan to stop the fighting, which would then be presented to the US.

In an interview with a French daily, Macron drew the contours of the plan to propose a month-long limited ceasefire in Ukraine. The second phase, he said, would involve troops on the ground. The plan appears to torpedo the negotiation process that Trump’s administration opened with Russia last month. At the same time, it suggests Europe is well aware such a plan would be viable only if Trump gives his seal of approval. European leaders are understood to have resolved to persuade Trump to agree to their plan. As part of this strategy, Zelenskyy said at the London summit that he is ready to sign a deal with the US for extracting minerals from Ukraine. The deal was not signed after Trump and Vance bullied Zelenskyy.

Predictably, the Kremlin was not happy with the development in London as it expected Trump’s belligerence against Zelenskyy would make European leaders fall in line and accept the peace overtures of the US President that seemed to have been tailored by Russia, keeping its interests in the forefront. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the funding pledges from European leaders – including a $2 billion air-defence missiles deal from Britain – will cause the war to drag on. While no one can fault these European leaders of backing Ukraine, it must be understood that western powers are scared of Putin and his intentions. If Ukraine falls, Poland becomes the front line. Then comes Germany, which will open up the whole of Europe to the Russian army, and on how fast it can move forward. It is also true that war alone seems to bring these tall leaders together. They never seem to get united for peace.

This has made Russia’s frustration palpable, as visible in Peskov’s words that someone should force Zelenskyy to change his position as he doesn’t want peace. The wonderful aspect of the Trump era is that countries like Ukraine, UK, Poland, Taiwan, France, Italy, South Korea and Japan have now, perforce, are compelled to start thinking of creating an alternate force by themselves. Stop depending on the US. India too has to learn to play the cards properly now and in future.