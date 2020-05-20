Bhubaneswar: After passing of cyclonic storm Amphan, dry weather is likely to prevail in most parts of the state for next few days, said Bhubaneswar Met Centre Director HR Biswas.

“Barring a few places in coastal and adjoining districts, dry weather is likely to prevail across the state for next four to five days. A few areas of districts like Bhadrak, Balasore and Jagatsinghpur may receive light rainfall Thursday morning,” Biswas said.

The day temperature will also increase by 6 to 7 degrees Celsius Thursday. Besides, thunderstorm will continue to occur at a few places as it happens in summer, he said.

In between 8.30am to 5.30pm Wednesday, the highest 88.9mm rainfall was recorded at Paradip followed by 78 mm at Baripada, 60.8 mm at Balasore, 48 mm at Keonjhar, 41.6 mm at Chandbali, 35.4 mm at Bhubaneswar, 20 mm at Cuttack, 16 mm at Puri and 3 mm at Angul, the IMD said.