Rourkela: In an attempt to block the entry of unregistered returnees from outside the state inside Sundargarh district, the local administration Thursday sealed the borders.

Sundargarh police put barricades at all major entry and exit points in border areas of the district with other neighbouring states.

The district administration, however, said that some exceptions will be made for those rendering essential services and workers who are directly involved in containing the outbreak.

The move is aimed at restricting the vehicular traffic movement that is expected to help contain the spread of coronavirus cases.

It may be mentioned here that the total number of COVID-19 positive cases in the state went up to 89 four more cases being reported from Jajpur Thursday.