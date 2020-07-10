Rourkela: Keeping in mind the surging COVID-19 cases in Rourkela the Sundargarh district administration has ordered for weekend shutdowns in the city till July 31. The weekend shutdown will come into effect from July 11.

Sundargarh Collector Nikhil Pavan Kalyan ordered for the weekend shutdown in Rourkela (both Rourkela Municipal Corporation area and Steel Township area) and Kalunga Industrial area in the outskirts of Rourkela every Saturday and Sunday till July 31 under the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, Disaster Management Act, 2005 and COVID-19 Regulations 2020.

The restriction will be imposed on intra-district movement of both public and private transportation. Opening of shops and commercial establishments will not be allowed.

The district administration has also instructed private and government organisations to close their operations during the weekend shutdown period.

Movement and assembly of people for two days of every week have been also banned by the district administration.

Collector Nikhil Pavan Kalyan said, the shutdown was announced in Rourkela to take preventive measures such as active surveillance, contact tracing and social distancing to cut the tentacles of deadly virus.

