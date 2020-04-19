Sundargarh: As the nationwide lockdown has paralysed normal life in the country and state, a group of 12 tribal women from rural Sundargarh emerged as good Samaritans. These women have been producing face-masks for the poor and spreading awareness about COVID 19 in three panchayats of Subdega block in Sundargarh district of Odisha.

All these women are associated with the Mahila Sangram Samiti, Sundargarh, a people’s collective that works for the socio-economic and political empowerment of the marginalised communities and especially for women of Sundargarh.

The gram panchayats like Kiralaga, Karamdihi and Kurumkel of Subdega block are located in remote areas where there was scarcity of masks as against the rising demand.

“We realised that drugstores were overpricing face masks which are essential for the safety against the rampaging COVID-19 pandemic and that too were not available nearby. That’s what made us think of making face masks for those who cannot afford it,” said Linen Kerketta.

“It was our team members who encouraged this noble initiative. We know tailoring and therefore we decided to do our bit until they receive help from the government,” said another woman Ashiyani Tete, who herself has already made 100 masks and distributed in her gram panchayat.

Sundargarh is a tribal-dominated (more than 50 per cent are tribals) district and Below Poverty Line (BPL), according to Census conducted by Odisha’s Panchayati Raj department. Almost 65 per cent of the population in Sundargarh district are in the BPL category.

Incidentally, as the Bisra town of this district has been shut down by the district administration after two residents of the area tested positive for COVID-19 last week, fear gripped people here.

These women resorted to making face-masks and distributed around 500 masks in these 3 Gram Panchayats initially. They are also planning to make another 1000 masks to meet the demand after the lockdown was extended till May 3.

Not an easy job

However, it was not easy for these women to be where there are now today. As soon as the lockdown was declared, procuring the raw materials for masks was a tough ask.

So, they decided to make use of their new sarees, which saved them from buying cloth for making the masks. “These women are using their new sarees, which happen to be a costly affair for these women. They made 500 masks initially to help the communities protect themselves against the coronavirus,” said Laxmi Bag of Atmashakti Trust.

Hearing of this initiative by these tribal women, Talsara MLA Bhabani Shankar Bhoi was all praise. Bhoi has also sent an appreciation letter to these tribal women. “These women of my constituency have been working relentlessly in these areas to bring government benefits to the poor since last 3 years and their good Samaritan’s role in these trying times are exemplary,” the letter read.

PNN