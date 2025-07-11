Rourkela: Workplace accidents and fatalities, particularly those involving migrant workers, have become increasingly common at privately-owned factories in and around Rourkela in Sundargarh district. The reason: These migrant workers, many of whom are unskilled, semi-skilled, or underage, and often lack proper training, are being assigned hazardous tasks without adequate attention to safety standards, reports said. According to the reports, Rourkela and its suburbs have been witnessing a steady rise in private factories over the years, leading to increased employment opportunities, particularly for migrant workers.

Although some local labourers are engaged, the majority of workers are being recruited from other states, including Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Tamil Nadu, and Jharkhand. Of late, the deaths and injuries of migrant workers at these enterprises in regular intervals have become a matter of concern. Despite earning super profits, factory owners are allegedly offering meagre compensation to the families of deceased or injured workers in order to ‘settle’ cases quietly. While government-owned companies maintain records of all their labourers, gross violations are frequently reported in private units, particularly in induction, sponge iron, and boiler factories. The highest number of such irregularities has been reported in areas like Rourkela Industrial Zone, IDC Kalunga, Kuanrmunda, Rajgangpur, and Biramitrapur, where migrant workers are widely employed. Shockingly, many of these workers have no official records filed with the district administration or Labour department. Even when accidents or deaths occur on-site, factories often ignore statutory reporting norms. Sources said injured workers are often rushed to private hospitals, and efforts are being made to keep such incidents away from public attention. By the time authorities, such as Labour Department, police, or factory and boiler inspectors are informed, it’s often too late for meaningful intervention. Last year, several migrant workers died after being crushed by a ladder at a private factory in Rajgangpur.

Similarly, a young migrant worker from Bihar died after being trapped in a channel at a well-known factory in Kalunga Industrial Estate July 1. Multiple such incidents have been reported, highlighting blatant violations of the Inter-State Migrant Workmen (Regulation of Employment and Conditions of Service) Act. According to labour leader Digambar Mohanty, “Any employment of out-of-state workers must be formally registered with the local administration and Labour department. “The law is being openly flouted here. These workers, especially the younger and less experienced ones, are unaware of their rights, making it easier for factory owners to exploit them,” he said. He added that even departmental officers often avoid intervening in these situations. Most migrant workers do not receive ESI (Employees’ State Insurance) or PF (Provident Fund) benefits, leaving their families without support in case of death or injury. There is little coordination between local labour unions and the migrant workforce, a gap which benefits employers, he added. When contacted for comment, District Labour Officer Gopal Chandra Mangaraj stated, “Law applies equally to all workers, whether local or migrant. They are entitled to compensation in case of death, especially if covered under ESI.” Mangaraj said it is mandatory for companies to report accidents to the Labour Department. “Any complaints of non-compliance will be acted upon,” he added. Similarly, Deputy Director of Factories and Boilers, Bibhu Prasad, said, “Routine inspections are conducted across factories. Compensation is provided to families in case of accidental deaths. We take strict action if any violations are reported.” However, despite such assurances, the on-ground realities point to a systemic failure to ensure worker safety and enforce labour laws in Sundargarh’s growing industrial belt.