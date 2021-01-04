Sundargarh: Fifty-one-year-old man Birju Kulu from Sundargarh who had returned to his native village Katanga under Kutra police limits in the district after spending 20 years in a Pakistani jail has gone missing from his house since Saturday night.

The incident came to the fore after Birju’s sister Tedrace Kulu lodged an FIR in this regard at Kutra police station Sunday afternoon.

Acting on the FIR, police have launched a search operation.

Notably, Birju had returned after a long lapse of time in November last year. The man was accompanied by senior government officials who escorted him to his village. He was given a warm welcome by his co-villagers amidst the traditional tribal dance, music and beating of drums.

Since then, Birju had been staying at Katanga village with his paternal uncle, aunt and sister Tedrace.

Birju had left his home at the age of 25 years and had mistakenly crossed the India-Pakistan border. Pakistan’s army caught him suspecting him to be a spy from India. He was imprisoned in a Pakistani jail.

PNN