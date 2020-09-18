Sundargarh: Police arrested here Friday criminal Raju Kindo (38). The notorious criminal had close links with PLFI gangs.

Acting on a tip-off, newly-posted Sundargarh SP Sagarika Nath directed a police team to carry out raids in Kadobahal village in the district, sources said. Accordingly the raids were conducted.

During the search operation, cops knocked on the doors of Kindo. Initially, Kindo did not open the door. However, when the police broke the door, Kindo opened fire on them. Luckily none of the cops were arrested. He was immediately overpowered and arrested. The revolver which he used was also seized from his possession along with five cartridges.

Interrogation of Kindo led police to the house of Sanamunu Sahoo (45) of the same village. A revolver was seized from there also. Kindo also led the police to an area with dense foliage from where they recovered single and double shot country-made guns.

PNN