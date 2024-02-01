Rourkela: The academic achievements of Pratik Nayak, a resident of Balishankara block in Sundargarh district have created a sense of pride among the other residents of his locality. In the Indian Statistical Service examination, the results of which were announced recently, Pratik has secured eighth rank. Locals said, Pratik, a brilliant student from his childhood days, has brought glory to Sundargarh district. Pratik’s parents Pratima Choudhury and Bijaya Bihari Nayak are teachers by profession. Family members said that from his childhood days Pratik was brilliant in academics. He studied at the Saraswati Vidya Mandir before joining the Giringkela High School. Pratik secured more than 90 per cent marks in his Class X exams.

Later Pratik joined a private institution in Bhubaneswar for Plus II, before shifting to BJB Autonomous College and completed his graduation with Statistics (Hons) as his main subject. He completed his postgraduation from the Banaras Hindu University. Pratik has appeared for the Indian Statistical Service examination twice and in his second attempt he achieved the eighth position. “I was sure that I will qualify this time and I am doubly happy that I have finished among the top 10,” Pratik said Wednesday. Pratik, who prepared for the examination in Lucknow, said that he studied a minimum of seven hours daily. “Sometimes, I used to study even for 14 hours,” he added. When asked about his future plans, Pratik said that he wants to concentrate and work with devotion in whichever field he gets a job. Pratik’s parents are very happy. “Words cannot express my feelings. My son has realised his and our dreams,” Pratima said. Bijaya on the other hand said that Pratik’s hard work has paid off. “He has always been very meticulous. I am sure he will achieve great things in life,” Bijaya stated.