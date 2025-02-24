Sundargarh: 13-year-old Swarit Upadhaya set another milestone in the international arena, recently. The extraordinarily talented student from Riverstone International School in Sundargarh has brought glory to the district, and the state, by clinching the first position in ‘education’ category at the Global Kids Achiever Contest.

The competition was organised by globally-acclaimed Dream Catcher International Group. To celebrate Swarit’s success, a special felicitation ceremony was held at the school premises Sunday.

Joining the event as Chief Guest, Sundargarh MLA Jogesh Kumar Singh praised Swarit’s accomplishments, calling him an inspiration to other students.

Assistant District Education Officer Sarangadhar Bariha remarked that Swarit’s success would encourage students across the district to engage in extracurricular activities beyond textbooks.

Riverstone International School Director Roshan Patel stated that school life shapes students’ personalities, and Swarit is a prime example of this transformation.

It is worth mentioning that in the international contest, Swarit presented an innovative science project on circular bio-economy. He was pitched against more than 11,000 participants worldwide in the live competition.

Sources said Swarit’s outstanding project, precise responses to judges’ questions, and compelling oratory skills earned him the prestigious accolade. Swarit has excelled in several state and national-level speech and quiz competitions and has earned a place in the India Book of Records.

He is the only son of Digambar Upadhyay and Anupama Upadhyay from Jhurimal village. For the past five years, he has consistently demonstrated excellence in online and offline quiz contests, speech competitions, essay writing contests, and innovation project presentations.

With a deep interest in forests, environment, and wildlife since childhood, Swarit secured first and third place in two different categories at a state-level quiz competition organized by the Odisha government’s Forest and Environment Department early this year. The program was hosted by Pratibha Naik from HelloKids, while Vedbyas Dhurua managed the stage. Swarit continues to receive congratulations from various fields for his outstanding achievement.

