Sundargarh: Principal advisor to Chief Minister and chairman of Western Odisha Development Council Asit Tripathy Sunday announced 90 ICU and 120 oxygen bed facilities for pandemic-hit Sundargarh district.

Tripathy was on a visit to Sundargarh district Sunday.

At a time when the COVID-19 situation in the district is getting grimmer by the day, his visit assumes significance. After reviewing the COVID situation in Rourkela city and Sundargarh district, Tripathy announced that the district will soon have 90 ICU and 120 oxygen beds.

Regarding vaccination drive for 18-44 age group, he informed that the vaccination will begin in Rourkela Tuesday.

Notably, Sundargarh district has been reporting around 1,000 new cases on a daily basis for the last several days. Sunday, it reported 943 new cases. As many as 1,922 cases were reported May 8. The district breached all past records and reported 2,073 new cases May 7. It reported 1,186 May 6. While it reported 1,137 cases May 5, it registered 636 cases May 4.

The district’s caseload now stands at 38,593, with 11,063 active cases.

