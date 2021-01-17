Rajgangpur: A young man from Bahiyam village under Rajgangpur police limits in Sundargarh district Saturday night killed his mother after she refused to give him some money.

The deceased has been identified as Laxmi Gouda (50) and the accused son as Raju Gouda (23).

According to a source, Raju Saturday night asked his mother to give him some money. Laxmi, however, refused to oblige. This led to a quarrel between them.

The scene turned uglier when Raju lost his cool, got a knife and slit his mother’s throat. He went out of the house, leaving his mother to die.

Laxmi died on the spot owing to excessive bleeding.

On being informed, a police team from Rajgangpur police station reached the spot, recovered the body and sent it for postmortem. A case has been registered and the cops have launched a manhunt to nab the accused son.

PNN