Bhubaneswar: Highlighting the state’s commitment to strengthening education and nurturing future generations, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said his government gives top priority to education and has allocated the highest percentage among all sectors in the 2026—27 state Budget.

CM was addressing the Sundargram Government High School Platinum Jubilee celebration in Cuttack Sunday. Speaking at the event, CM described the 75-year journey of the institution as a ‘remarkable achievement’, crediting generations of teachers, founders, and supporters for its success.

He said the school has evolved into a key centre of social and intellectual growth in the region. Majhi emphasised that the true pride of any institution lies in the accomplishments of its alumni.

He noted that many former students of the school are now serving in prominent positions, contributing to society, and urged current students to follow their example. Stressing the broader purpose of education, Majhi said it is not confined to academic learning but is equally important for building character and values.

He encouraged students to focus on skill development, creativity, and innovation while advising them to limit excessive use of mobile phones and social media.

Highlighting reforms, CM pointed to the implementation of the National Education Policy 2020, with increased emphasis on digital education, smart classrooms, and online learning systems.

He said such initiatives are transforming the education sector and strengthening its quality, especially in rural areas.

In a major boost to the sector, Majhi announced that Rs 31,997 crore has been allocated to education in the 2026–27 state Budget— the highest among all sectors— accounting for 10.3 per cent of the total budget.

He also noted that nearly 20,000 teachers have been recruited in the past 18 months, with more hiring planned.

During the event, four students were felicitated for their achievements, and a commemorative souvenir was unveiled to mark the platinum jubilee.

CM assured that the government would consider the school’s development demands and take appropriate action.

Local residents also expressed gratitude for the announcement of Rs 450 crore for the restoration of the Prachi River, a move expected to benefit the region.

The event was attended by several dignitaries, including Bibhu Prasad Tarai, Chhabi Mallick, noted writer Manoranjan Panigrahi, along with alumni, teachers, and local residents.