Bhapur: Although the government is promoting cultivation of cash crops including oilseeds through incentives, farmers of Ostapal region under Odapada block of Dhenkanal district have alleged lack of access to credit facilities which is dampening their spirit of undertaking the cultivation further.

These farmers have reportedly set an example by cultivating oilseeds like sunflower without the aid and support from the state Agriculture department, said sources. However, what has hit them hard is lack of loan facilities and provision of other aids.

This year, they have a bumper crop and they hope this would help them get good returns. Though sunflower cultivation has the potential to make them self-reliant, the apathetic attitude of the Agriculture department has disappointed them.

Reports said that the climate of Dhenakanl district is conducive to sunflower cultivation, which has been undertaken in Ostapal under Odapada block, Chandrasekharprasad, Beguniapal villages under Sadar block and in Bhapur block of the district.

Farmers are bearing the entire cost of cultivating sunflower, which they grow on their farmlands after harvesting Kharif crops like paddy in December. They reap the oilseed by March end, said sources.

However, what makes it difficult for them to undertake cultivation of this cash crop is lack of government support and bank loan for which many farmers are giving up this farming.

The Agriculture department is neither providing them with technical assistance nor with agricultural equipment or good seeds. As a result, many youths are turning away from sunflower cultivation.

Moreover, many farmers are unaware of government schemes and incentives available for sunflower farming for which they are unable to come out of their traditional paddy and vegetable cultivation.

Thus, many farmlands are lying uncultivated after the harvest of traditional paddy crops.

Farmers have demanded that the agriculture officials undertake field visits and encourage the farmers towards sunflower cultivation.

When contacted, Suraj Prasad Sahu, agriculture officer Kalang panchayat, said sunflower seeds were earlier provided to farmers while this year they are yet to get the seeds. The seeds, once available, will be provided to the farmers on priority basis who have irrigation facilities for their farmlands.

Kamesh Parida, a farmer, said sunflower oil is high in demand and he produces oil worth around Rs 25,000 by spending only Rs 10,000.

Another farmer Prasant Khatua said he has been cultivating sunflower for the last two years but his interest in the cultivation is declining due to lack of government assistance.