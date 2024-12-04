Mumbai: Comedian Sunil Pal seems to have gone missing. His phone note is not reachable. After waiting for hours, his wife reached the Santacruz police station in Mumbai Tuesday in great distress.

His wife filed a missing complaint of her husband. According to the information, the comedian had gone to do a show outside Mumbai, and was supposed to come back home Tuesday but did not show up.

Police are currently investigating the case further. Information is being gathered about Sunil Pal from people close to him Information is being gathered about who went to which show who was called and who were the people.

Sunil Pal is an Indian comedian, actor and voice actor, who has played comic roles in various Bollywood films. He was the winner of the first season of the comedy show ‘The Great Indian Laughter Challenge’.

In 2010, he wrote and directed a comedy film, ‘Bhavnao Ko Samjho’, which featured 51 stand-up comedians including Siraj Khan, Johnny Lever, Raju Srivastav, Kapil Sharma, Navin Prabhakar, Ahsaan Qureshi, Sudesh lehri and others.

Sunil often disses many established comedians of Bollywood including Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover, Tanmay Bhat, and Rohan Joshi.

Sunil Pal has been vocal about his dissatisfaction with Kapil Sharma’s transition to Netflix with his streaming show ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’.

He recently criticised Sunil Grover’s portrayal of a woman on the show, describing it as “cheap” and “vulgar”. He shared that he finds Sunil’s character of Dafli, for which he dresses in a saree and engages in comedic antics. He argued that the actor’s representation of women is “desperate” and his actions, such as sitting on people’s laps, are distasteful.