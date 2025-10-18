Mumbai: Sunny Deol visited the Attari Border with son Karan Deol and daughter-in-law, Drisha Roy Saturday. The Border actor revealed that it was the first time that Karan and Drisha were witnessing the ceremony.

Sunny took to his official Instagram handle and dropped a video sharing glimpses from the special visit. The clip opens with the Apne actor driving to the border. Next, Sunny was seen enjoying the proceedings with his son and daughter-in-law.

Later on, Sunny and Karan also posed for photos with our Jawans and spent some time with them.

“Hindustan Zindabad! 🇮🇳 (Bicep emoji) Spending some time with our BSF friends at Attari Border and @imkarandeol and Drisha’s first time witnessing the ceremony (sic),” Sunny captioned the post.

He further included the “Vande Mataram (The Fighter Anthem)” track from “Fighter” in the backdrop.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol)

On Wednesday, Sunny used social media to express grief over the loss of veteran actor Pankaj Dheer.

He dropped an old black-and-white picture of the late actor from his younger days, and shared an emotional tribute remembering the veteran star.

Sunny wrote, “Deeply saddened to hear about the passing of # PankajDheerji. I knew him and was very close to him. He was a fine actor and an even finer human being. His contribution to cinema will always be remembered. My prayers are with his family. Om Shanti(sic).”

For the unaware, Sunny’s brother, and Hindi film actor, Bobby Deol, co-starred with Pankaj Dheer in the movie “Soldier”.

On the professional front, Sunny is gearing up for the release of his highly anticipated war drama Border 2.

Directed by Anurag Singh, the movie will also see Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty in key roles, along with others.

A sequel to the 1997 war drama Border, the movie is reportedly based on India and Pakistan’s Kargil War of 1999. The project has been backed by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, J.P. Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta.

IANS