Mumbai: Hindi film industry’s hottest actress Sunny Leone created a storm on social media once again. She never fails to impress fans and fashion critics with her stunning fashion choices. From her red carpet looks to casual looks, she always turns up looking like a complete stunner.

Recently, the diva shared a picture on Instagram donning a glazy blue dress styled with black strappy flaunting her toned legs. Her soft curls with a smokey makeup complimented her overall look.

On the work front, the Baby Doll actress is currently hosting Splitsvillla 12 with Ranvijay. She was last seen in the song Battiyan Bujhaado from Motichoor Chaknachoor. The actress is set to make her Tamil debut in Veeramahadevi under Vadivudaiyan directorial. The film also features Navdeep, Srinath, Nassar and Sayaji Shinde in key roles.

In 2012, she made her Hindi debut in Pooja Bhatt’s erotic thriller Jism 2 (2012) and shifted her focus to mainstream acting which was followed up with Jackpot (2013), Ragini MMS 2 (2014), Ek Paheli Leela (2015) and Tera Intezaar (2017).