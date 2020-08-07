Mumbai: Actress Sunny Leone, along with her husband Daniel Weber took their three kids — Nisha, Noah and Asher — to a fire station to teach them about fire safety.

Sunny took to her Instagram stories and shared a string of videos and pictures of the family’s fire station trip. In one clip, the children hold a hose pipe. In another, they are seen talking to a fireman. Sunny wrote on the image: “He made my children’s day.”

Later, Sunny posted a picture of herself along with Daniel and the children posing in front of a fire truck.

“Can’t thank them enough for teaching the kids about fire safety and also making them so happy. Some things in life are priceless and this moment was one of them. Selfless community helpers showing kindness to our family! Thank you station 88!! @dirrty99,” she wrote.