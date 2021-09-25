Sharjah: West Indies seamer Jason Holder snapped three wickets as Sunrisers Hyderabad restricted Punjab Kings to a modest 125 for 7 in their Indian Premier League match here Saturday.

Holder (3/19) was the pick of the bowlers, while fellow pacers Sandeep Sharma (1/20), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (1/34), spin duo of Rashid Khan (1/17) and Abdul Samad (1/9) also chipped in with one wicket each.

For Punjab, South African batsman Aiden Markram (27) was the top-scorer, while skipper KL Rahul contributed with run-a-ball 21 at the top.

Brief Score:

Punjab Kings: 125 for 7 in 20 overs (Aiden Markram 27; Jason Holder 3/19).

PTI