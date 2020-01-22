Hyderabad: Telugu superstar and Tollywood Prince Mahesh Babu Wednesday took to Twitter and wish his beautiful wife Namrata Shirodkar on her birthday. The former beauty queen is celebrating her 48th birthday today.

Considered as one of the most lovely and couples in Tollywood, the two give major relationship goals even after a decade of being married to each other.

Wishing the woman of the house, the woman in my life❤❤❤ the Happiest Birthday!!! Just love and more love 🤗🤗🤗

Namrata 💞💞💞 pic.twitter.com/QuhuO64LSG — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) January 21, 2020

A few days ago, Mahesh Babu, Namrata and their two kids jetted off to New York City to spend some quality time with each other. Namrata will ring in her 48th birthday with her family in the city. The Sarileru Neekevvaru actor took to Twitter to wish his beloved wife a happy birthday.

As reported earlier, Mahesh Babu is currently on a break from films and this is expected to go on for about three months. Since the actor has been continuously working for the past year, he wasn’t able to spend time with his kids, Gautam and Sitara. So, he has planned to take a break for three months and then kickstart his next flick with director Vamsi Paidipally.

Namrata took to Instagram to share photos of her husband and children at the Hyderabad airport before they took off on their trip. She posted, “And we r off!! #happy holidays a well deserved one #blockbusterkabaap #sarileruneekevvaru (sic)”

On the work front, Mahesh Babu was last seen in Sarileru Neekevvaru, which released on January 11. The film, directed by Anil Ravipudi, is having a dream run at the theatres in India and the international market.