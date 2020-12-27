Hyderabad: Superstar of the South Indian film industry Rajinikanth was released from the hospital here Sunday. Rajinikatnh had been admitted to the hospital Friday. His medical reports showed there is nothing alarmingly ‘wrong’ with him, doctors said earlier in the day.

The 70-year-old was admitted to Apollo Hospitals following ‘severe fluctuations’ in his blood pressure and exhaustion. He was in the city last week for the shoot of his film Annathe. However, the shooting was cancelled after four members of the crew tested positive for coronavirus. Rajinikanth himself, though, has tested negative.

“All the investigation reports have come in and there is nothing alarming in the reports,” a medical bulletin from the hospital earlier said. The news was an update on Rajinikanth’s health. “The team of doctors will evaluate him (Sunday) this afternoon and take a decision on his discharge,” it added. Accordingly the doctors carried out the evaluation and decided to discharge Rajinikanth.

The actor is set to launch his own political party next month ahead of the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.