Superstar Salman Khan Saturday was spotted getting his second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai actor was spotted along with his little brother Sohail Khan at the vaccination center in Mumbai’s Dadar.

Sohail Khan also received his second shot of the vaccine. Pictures and videos of the Khan brothers, entering the vaccination center has been going viral on the Internet. Salman Khan can be seen wearing a blue T-shirt which he paired with black denim in the picture.

The superstar who chose the festive day of Eid Ul Fitr to get his second shot of the vaccine can be seen dressed in casual attire in the pictures. He

Salman Khan had received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in March. He was pictured entering Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital. After taking his first shot, the 55-year-old actor had shared the update with his fans on Twitter. “Took my first dose of vaccine today,” he wrote on Twitter.

On the professional front, Salman’s much-awaited film Radhe was released on OTT platform Zee5 on May 13. Radhe has received a mixed response from both viewers as well as critics. The Prabhu Deva directorial also stars Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda, and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles.