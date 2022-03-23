Bengaluru: Even as the countdown for KGF Chapter 2’s release April 14 has begun, the makers – Hombale Films are lining up an engaging fan activity leading up to the film’s release.

The sequel action entertainer will be showcasing superstar Yash aka Rocky in the action-entertainer, following the record breaking success of its predecessor.

The film’s makers have invited fans to become an integral part of the upcoming sequel’s publicity and promotion campaign by sharing their fan art of the film. “Never done before by an Indian film, KGF: Chapter 2, will be the first film in the country to make fan created art part of their marketing campaign by transforming them into hoardings and digital displays,” the makers say.

The plan is to give fans of Yash a chance to share their art that will be etched into history, and become a part of this franchise’s epic journey.

Combining an immersive storyline, mind-bending action sequences, catchy soundtrack and top-notch performances, Chapter 1 shattered Indian cinema records and expectations. With the addition of Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon to its eclectic cast, ‘KGF Chapter 2’ is expected to surpass previously set records.

Releasing nationwide April 14, in Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam, KGF: Chapter 2 is written and directed by Prashanth Neel, one of the sought-after directors, and produced by Vijay Kiragandur, under the Hombale Films banner.

Hombale Films is set to showcase some of the biggest films in Indian cinema over the next two years, including the much-awaited film Salaar starring Prabhas.

The film is being presented in North Indian markets by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment and AA Films.

Excel has given super hits like Dil Chahata Hai, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Dil Dhadakne Do, and Gully Boy to only name a few.